Beyoncé Apologizes To Fans For Postponing Show

Beyoncé is sorry. Queen King Bey apologized to her fans for postponing one of her shows via a handwritten letter she posted on her Facebook page.

Under orders from her doctor, Beyoncé cancelled a Mrs. Carter World Tour date scheduled for Tuesday, May 14 in Antwerp, Belgium because she was suffering from dehydration and exhaustion. According to the singer, it was the first time she has ever postpone a show.

“To my dearest fans in Antwerp,” read the handwritten letter she posted. “I’ve never postponed a show in my life. It was very hard for me. I promise I will make it up very soon. I’m sorry if I disappointed you. Thank you for your concern. I’m feeling much better now and I’m ready to give you a great show.”

The missed show date will not help curtail rumors that the “Put A Ring On It” singer is pregnant with her second child. Nevertheless, it seems like she will be performing at the second Antwerp date tonight. Blu Ivy’s mother has about 10 more date in Europe before the North American leg of the tour kicks off on June 28 in Los Angeles at the Staples Center for the BET Experience.

