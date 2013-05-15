Drake Shoots “No New Friends” Video, Inspires Slander [PHOTOS]

Does the Drake slander ever get old? This time the Toronto rapper has drawn the wrath of the Internets thanks to behind the scenes photos of the video shoot for “No New Friends.”

In one particular pic, Drizzy is seen sporting a suspect outfit that involves black Timberland boots, black and white socks and what looks like an OG black and yellow Dada shorts set. Yes, a Dada shorts set, top and bottom. So far we have seen the “5AM In Dallas” rapper get compared to a Fu-Schnicken and an extra from Above The Rim. There is no chill on Twitter.

We’ll give the YMCMB rapper the benefit of the doubt and say that this throwback gear must have to do with the visual’s storyline. We also see a couple of video vixens along with Rick Ross and DJ Khaled.

As for the song, Khaled gets top billing and it features Lil Wayne and Rozay, but it’s clearly a Drake tune. No word on when the video is scheduled to drop. But peep the behind the scenes pics and some more of Drake’s recent activities, like hitting the gym, in the gallery.

