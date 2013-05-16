Curren$y – “Mary” [VIDEO]

It’s safe to assume that Curren$y keeps more cameras around him than The Truman Show. The volume at which he releases visuals infers that he has to. And Spitta further fuels those claims, as he returns with his latest treatment for New Jet City track “Mary.”

Director CJ Wallis compiles show footage from recent stops in New York, Washington and Rhode Island, all of whom go absolutely bonkers for the New Orleans rapper. As one would expect, leafy pharmaceuticals are in steady rotation on stage and amongst the crowd, and everyone looks to be having a grand old time.

Like what you hear? Then be sure to download Curren$y’s New Jet City project for more tunes. While you’re at it, we suggest to lend an ear to he and Wiz Khalifa’s collaborative Live In Concert EP too.

See the video for “Mary” below.

—

Photo: YouTube