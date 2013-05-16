CLOSE
Joell Ortiz – “U.O.E.N.O.” (Remix) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

The controversial original wasn’t enough to keep rappers at bay from Rocko’s “U.O.E.N.O.” beat. Joell Ortiz is the latest MC to drop a quick 16 over Childish Major’s ambient production.

This freestyle follows a line of others over recognizable songs like Drake’s “5 AM In Toronto” and Jay-Z’s “Open Letter.” Between the bars on the aforementioned cuts and Slaughterhouse’s “House Gang,” we’d say that Ortiz is coming for blood this year. Struggle rappers beware.

Hear his “U.O.E.N.O.” verse below.

