Gucci Mane – “All Of My N***as” (Yo Gotti, T.I., & Jeezy Diss) [LISTEN]

Moments after Gucci Mane dropped Trap House 3‘s title track, another called “All Of My N***as” “mysteriously” leaked. The Atlanta native leaves no stone unturned, as he name drops any and everyone for various reasons. This includes every rapper he dislikes and the various women he’d like to sleep with. Young Jeezy, T.I., and one time friend Yo Gotti are among those called out.

We assume the track is dated, because Gucci shouts out former Brick Squad affiliate Waka Flocka Flame. Thinking back, this could possibly be the song referenced by the Memphis rapper in an interview late last year.

Nevertheless, it’ll be interesting to see whose feathers are ruffled by “All Of My N***as.” Hear the song below, and let use know if Gucci is out of line in the comments.

Photo: Johnny Nunez