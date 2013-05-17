Ja Rule Lifted A Lot Of Weights In Prison [PHOTOS]

Besides writing a lot of rhymes, we guess, Ja Rule lifted plenty of weights in prison. An Instagram photo yesterday revealed that the formerly bird chested rapper could be a contender in your local body building contest.

The image was shared via the media’s number one source of all things Ja Rule—fellow Queens rapper N.O.R.E. aka P.A.P.I. “Welcome home @ruleyork @ruleyorkcity my bro #studentofthegame #flatfitty #goodbeltgang,” read the caption of a photo of Rule and Noreaga. O.J. Simpson should print the photo out and tack it to his cell wall for inspiration.

Ja Rule was finally released from prison on the morning of May 7. The “Holla Holla” rapper served time for gun possession and tax evasion in New Jersey. He is scheduled to be on house arrest until July 28.

Hopefully Ja Rule worked out his legs to. You don’t want to run these streets looking like the Brown Hornet. Check out the full pic on the flip.

—

Photo: Instagram

