Sources Say Beyoncé Is Pregnant & Expecting 2nd Child With Jay-Z

Blue Ivy is going to be a big sister sometime next year. Reportedly, Beyoncé is pregnant with her second child by husband Jay-Z.

E! reports that multiple source have confirmed that the “Put A Ring On It” singer is expecting.

Speculation on whether or not Beyoncé had another bun in the oven started running rampant when she showed up to the Met Gala in a Givenchy gown whose design concealed his midsection. The chatter increased exponentially when she postponed a show in Antwerp, part of her Mrs. Carter World Tour, due to exhaustion and dehydration. She did apologize to fans for having to postpone the show, then during the next night’s performance revealed that she was doing so against her doctor’s orders.

Neither Beyoncé nor Jay-Z’s representatives have confirmed if they are really expecting.

Having a new baby will certainly make promotion of her forthcoming new album very interesting.

Nevertheless, congrats to Beyoncé and Jay-Z!

—

Photo: WENN