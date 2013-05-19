Dr. Dre Speaks At USC Graduation [VIDEO]

USC’s 2013 graduating class received words of wisdom from industry legend Jimmy Iovine at their commencement ceremony Friday. Little did attendees know that the Beats By Dre cofounder had a surprise in store, as he introduced his business partner and one of Hip-Hop’s greatest producers, Dr. Dre.

“Walking around USC today it seems like everyone’s a doctor, which is funny ’cause I brought my partner here today, who also happens to be a doctor. So in the words of the great Slim Shady, will the real Dr. Dre please stand up and join me on stage?” said Iovine emphatically.

Dre, who was seated in the audience with his wife, took the stage to give a brief statement. “Make some noise Trojans!,” said the Compton native, who recently donated a combined $70 million with Iovine to start an undergrad program at USC. “I am excited and I am proud to now be a member of the Trojan family. I would also like to say congratulations to the University of Southern California’s Class of 2013.”

The Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation will provide a special four-year program for undergraduates whose interests span several fields from marketing to computer science to visual design and other arts.

The academy will accept its first class of 25 students fall 2014.

See Dre speak and Iovine’s hilarious closer in the footage below.

Photo: The Hollywood Reporter