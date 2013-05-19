Kanye West Performs “Black Skinhead” & “New Slaves” On SNL [VIDEO]

As billed, Kanye West hit the stage on the season finale of Saturday Night Live. The first song he performed is reportedly called “Black Skinhead,” which he followed up with “New Slaves.”

Yeezy was very much on his rock star ish for this one. Frantic lighting including the words “Not For Sale” projected onto the back of the stage set the mood. The second performance of the night was “New Slaves,” the track whose video he debuted last night globally.

Two new songs? Looks like we just may get that new Kanye West album, reportedly titled Yeezus, on June 18 after all. Watch Mr. West’s hyper rendition of “Black Skinhead” below and a passionate take on “New Slaves” on the next page.

Let us know what you think of Yeezy’s new songs and latest SNL performances in the comments.

Photo: NBC

