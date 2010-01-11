Jim Jones & Game Announce Basketball Tournament

“@jimjonescapo naw, the loser gotta wear a ‘G-Unit headband” for a month straight ha ha ha…”

Outside of showing the industry that they have been certified gangsters, Jim Jones and Game have decided to link up once again in order to hold a basketball tournament. Looking to take place this upcoming summer, the court will be East Coast vs. West Coast with L.A taking on N.Y.

Although there has been no specific date, as of yet, everything now is just at its beginning stages.

News of the upcoming tournament first broke over Twitter on Saturday as Jones made a public service announcement searching for sponsors that wanted to take part in the event.

“Calln all sponsors dnt mis bein part of east west ballers tourny we need sneaks jerseys n sum finance 2 make ths a free event @ihategame”

Throwing his own jabs at Game, Jones is ready to show the West that behind the rapper moniker is a baller at hear ready to show them how things are run in Harlem.

“@ihategame u talkin greazy this is gonna be good I u got tht if I didn’t rap I would been in the NBA desease I got the cure for tht swish RT @ihategame: @ihategame: #itsoverwhen thinks his team can C mine #youwerecooluntil u called me a FAKE KOBE. #nowplaying BALLIN by Jim Jones. get ready.”

Of course Game has never been one to not take the opportunity to throw in his own little slick lines whenever the time is presented.

“@jimjonescapo Capo, you already know how I DO. I had 40 at “THE RUCKER” won the championship & almost knocked ya man Rafer Alston out !! @questlove Aye Quest, I know u ball too. n*gga, you was like 10 feet tall on NBA 2K9 (not including) the fro ha ha ha @jimjonescapo called me a “FAKE KOBE” ha ha.. ole’ “SHANNON BROWN” when he had braids lookin A$$ n*gga ha ha.. send that song so I can blast.”

Along with the upcoming tournament, Jones stated that the two are in the lab and that there might actually be a “Ceritfied Gangsters Pt. 2” on the way.