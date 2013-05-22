Roc Nation Sports Signs New York Jets Quarterback Geno Smith

Roc Nation Sports’ client roster is shaping up nicely. The newest addition to Jay-Z’s fledgling sports representation agency is New York Jets draft pick Geno Smith.

Jigga’s Life + Times website broke the news with a post of a photo of Smith along with the words, “Join us in welcoming Geno Smith of the New York Jets to the Roc Nation family as the quarterback signs with Roc Nation Sports.”

The 22-year-old our of West Virginia University was the 39th pick in this year’s NFL draft. Smith has been in the midst of controversy, though. Deadspin reports that a smear campaign of sorts has been going on to slander the NFL rookie’s name after he severed ties with his agents shortly after being drafted by the Jets. Initially projected to be a top 10 pick, Smith’s stock took a major slide and he wasn’t drafted until the second round of the draft.

Smith joins Skylar Diggins and Robinson Cano on Hova’s roster of athletes. Most recently, Roc Nation Sports, which was first rumored to be pursuing Smith a couple of weeks ago, gifted Diggins with a new Mercedes-Benz as a present for graduating from Notre Dame.

Does this mean Geno Smith is getting a Range Rover?

—

Photo: NFL