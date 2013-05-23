Black Hippy – “U.O.E.N.O.” Freestyle [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Black Hippy dropped a quick video to promote the U.S. leg of the “good kid, m.A.A.d city” summer tour late last night (May 22). Around 1:18 into the visual, there was a surprise in the form of a freestyle from the TDE collective. The beat of choice was Rocko’s “U.O.E.N.O.,” which Kendrick Lamar was rumored to have rapped on weeks ago.

“I f**ked up the rap game, and you ain’t even know it/ I just f**ked what’s her name, and you ain’t even know it,” spits K. Dot. That opens the tone for ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock to lay a few potent bars on Childish Major’s smooth track.

The “good kid, m.A.A.d city” tour includes 23 headlining shows, 22 international festivals, and 15 U.S. festivals. Among them are The Govenors Ball, Bonnaroo, Wireless Festival, Lollapalooza, and inaugural BET Experience.

See the vlog and the CDQ for Black Hippy’s “U.O.E.N.O.” remix below. The schedule for a few upcoming shows on the following page.

