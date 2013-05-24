Katy Perry Apologizes To Chief Keef, Say She’s A Fan [PHOTOS]

Can’t say we saw this happening. Katy Perry has apologized to Chief Keef for saying his song casted “serious doubt” on the world.

“Mr. Keef! I’m sorry if I offended you. I heard a lot of people guesting on the song & didn’t even know it was you in particular. Actually…,” tweeted the Pop singer. “I’m a fan of your ‘Don’t Like’ video tbh. I was really just having a general opinion on our generations desire to be constantly intoxicated.”

Did she really refer to the rapper as “Mr. Keef,” though? Also, Keef is 17, while Perry is 28.

A few days ago, Perry tweeted concern about hearing “I Hate Bein’ Sober” on the radio. She was seemingly unaware of Sosa and referred to the song as “new” even though the album it appears on, Finally Rich, dropped late last year.

Yesterday, Keef responded by tweeting “Dat b-tch Katy Perry Can Suck Skin Off Of my D-ck” and threatening to smack her in another tweet.

Guess Keef keeping it gully caused Perry to have a change of heart because hey, she’s no hater. Also, Chief Keef’s latest tweet: “No Lie I Wanna F-ck Reggie Bush Baby mama Dat Look Like Kim K.” So there’s that.

Check out all the tweets in the gallery.

