A Better Look At the Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red” [PHOTOS]

UPDATE: The Nike Air Yeezy 2 in the red colorway will release on June 18 and will be limited to 1000 pairs. Tickets to cop a pair will hidden in that Yeezus album you can’t pre-order. Hope you know Yeezy…

A few weeks ago, Hip-Hop Wired gave you a look at Kanye West’s red colorway of the Nike Air Yeezy 2. Word has since spread, and to tell the truth, you’re probably one of many folks saving their pennies for the long-rumored release.

Sneaker heads grew more anxious when West sported the shoe during his Saturday Night Live performance.

Today, we receive a better look at some of the shoe’s subtle details courtesy of Nike fiend jsusneaks. This includes an exotic glow in the dark effect, which is perhaps the most appealing revelation.

If you haven’t notice, West has already propelled the anticipation for a shoe that has yet to be confirmed for public release. He wins.

We still won’t back West’s “the Yeezys jumped over the Jumpman” claims, but the Air Yeezy 2 is certainly one of the most sought after shoes in sneaker culture.

In any case, these are certified heat. Feel free to get a better look at the sneaker in the gallery below.

Photo: Instagram

