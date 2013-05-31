Big Boi Blows Out Knee & Has Surgery, Shoes For Running Tour Postponed [PHOTOS]

Big Boi tore his knee up during a performance and was forced to postpone the remainder of his Shoes For Running tour. After undergoing surgery, Daddy Fat Sax is looking at six weeks of recovery.

The “In The A” rapper injured his knee during on May 26 at the Summer Camp Fest in Chillicothe, Ill. The injury occurred while Daddy Fat Sax was finishing up rendition of his OutKast hit “Bombs Over Baghdad” when he jumped and landed awkwardly. TMZ reports that Big suffered a torn patella tendon and has footage of the MC blowing out his knee and limping off stage.

Big shared a pic on Instagram of himself in crutches on May 27 with the caption, “Injured my leg on stage yesterday , headed to the A for some test#TooTurntUp #Turndownforwhat#weoutchea.”

It turned out that surgery was required to repair the knee. “Shout out to the good folks at Game Ready and my Orthopedic surgeon 6 weeks then we back outchea#shoesforrunning,” was the caption of a photo of his knee in sleeve the next day.

The Shoes For Running Tour’s remaining shows with Killer Mike are being rescheduled for the fall. Check out pics of Big Boi in recovery mode in the gallery and a video of how the injury went down below.

Get well soon Big Boi.

