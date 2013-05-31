Kanye West Still Working On Yeezus?

Kanye West’s highly anticipated new album, Yeezus, is dropping June 18. However, it seems like the G.O.O.D. Music rapper/producer still may be tinkering with the final product.

Reports the New York Post:

Chatter among music insiders is the rapper’s scrambling to add some consumer-friendly singles to the album. The aggressive tracks he performed on “SNL,” including “New Slaves” and “Black Skinhead” received mixed reviews. But an insider tells us that West’s reworking so close to the release date is “not in any response to any negative reaction.” He’s also bringing in extra marketing muscle to push “Yeezus” including Amy Thomson, who managed Swedish House Mafia and is working with West as a consultant.

Marketing and promotion certainly haven’t been a problem for Mr. West. Besides the Saturday Night Live performance, Yeezy has been projecting the video for “New Slaves” across the globe and has the sneaker hypebeast coalition in a frenzy over the release of a red colorway of his Nike Air Yeezy 2 signature sneaker. Reportedly, 1000 tickets will be included in the Yeezus album that will entitle the receiver to a pair.

Nevertheless, West has yet to release the video for “New Slaves” to the Internet or any proper single from his forthcoming album to the radio. Also, the Yeezus album will not be available for pre-order.

Will Kanye West’s unconventional promo tactics affect his album’s reception? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Saturday Night Live