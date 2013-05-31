Jermaine Dupri Could Lose Rights To So So Def’s Music

Money is definitely a thing for Jermaine Dupri and he needs to pay his bills, stat. The Atlanta rapper/producer/mogul is in danger of losing the rights to music on the So So Def Record label he founded.

Back in 2010, Dupri took out a $4.8 million loan from SunTrust Bank back. Everything was all good until the “Welcome To Atlanta” rapper stopped making payments on the loan. This shouldn’t be a surprise since Dupri’s ATL mansion was recently up for foreclosure early this year, though he was able to dodge losing his home. He still owes Sun Trust about $2 million, and the bank has filed a lawsuit to get the rest of its dough, plus interest.

But the kicker is that in order to secure the original loan, the collateral the former Def Jam exec put up was music from So So Def’s catalog. Read the rest of the story at TMZ.

—

Photo: So So Def