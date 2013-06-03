Gucci Mane Hugs Up On Keyshia Dior At Reign In ATL [PHOTOS]

Besides the whole tossing a woman out of a moving vehicle debacle, we’ve heard that Gucci Mane is a gentleman when it comes to the ladies. These pics from Friday night at Reign in Atlanta show that Big Guwop is feeling a woman named Keyshia Dior.

Ms. Dior aka Keyshia Ka’oir is an alleged model, actress and stylist, among other titles, and was hosting the party at the nightspot. The Miami born Dior, or Ka’oir, first came to fame starring as a video vixen in clips for Lil Wayne, Birdman and Drake and was the 2010 XXL Eye Candy of the Year. She has since expanded being just a pretty face, pushing her own Ka’oir line of cosmetics.

In the photos provided by the good folks at ATLPics, La Flare was showing Dior plenty of attention while she was definitely reciprocating. Rumors of the two being romantically tied have popped ever since she appeared in the ATL rapper’s “911” video a few years back.

Check out the flicks in the gallery and let us know if you think La Flare and Ka’oir are on item in the gallery.

Photos: ATLPics/Prince Williams

