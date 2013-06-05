J. Cole Reveals Born Sinner Tracklist

With Born Sinner just two weeks shy of releasing, fans still know very little about J. Cole’s highly anticipated sophomore LP. It’s been difficult to differentiate between the fact and fiction in the news, but today, we receive a bit of truth with the project’s official tracklist.

The project dons 16 tracks, but a deluxe version will feature five additional songs and will include the third installment of Jermaine’s Truly Yours series.

Skits and interludes also infer that the project could be a linear tale of sorts.

Nevertheless, there are a few interesting points on the tracklist. One is a surprising collaboration with 50 Cent and Dream Villain artist Bas titled “New York Times” we anticipate on being a heater. The long-rumored track about a certain Queens rapper’s reaction to “Work Out” is also confirmed true here.

You’ll see that the features conflict with Cole’s previous claims that no rappers will appear on the project, but a recent sit down with veteran journalist Elliott Wilson revealed that these MCs could appear in another capacity on the album.

By now, most know that Born Sinner is due out in stores June 18 and will go toe-to-toe with Kanye West’s Yeezus. See the tracklist for Cole’s project below.

1. Villumanati

2. Kerney Sermon (Skit)

3. Land Of The Snakes

4. Power Trip (Feat. Miguel)

5. Mo Money (Interlude)

6. Trouble

7. Run Away

8. She Know (Feat. Amber Coffman)

9. Rich N***az

10. Where’s Jermaine (Skit)

11. Forbidden Fruit (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

12. Chaining Day

13. Ain’t That Some Sh*t (Interlude)

14. Crooked Smile (Feat. TLC)

15. Let Nas Down

16. Born Sinner (Feat. James Fauntleroy)

Deluxe:

17. Miss America

18. New York Times (Feat. 50 Cent & Bas)

19. Is She Gon Pop

20. N***az Know

21. Sparks Will Fly (Feat. Jhene Aiko)

—

