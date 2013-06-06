J. Cole To Stream Born Sinner Through Unique Listening Experience [PHOTOS]

J. Cole will provide fans with an one-time opportunity to hear Born Sinner before it releases June 18. Today, June 6 at 8PM EST/7PM CT/5PM PST, the Roc Nation will coordinate a listening session for his highly anticipated sophomore LP across seven cities.

Fans in Atlanta, Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Houston, Los Angeles and Cole’s hometown Fayettville, NC will be able to hear the project on their iOS/Android devices. To have this access, you’d have to download the LISNR app to find the secret locations (provided in latitude and longitude) with Google Maps. Attendees will also need headphones, of course.

A certain Chicago MC, also scheduled to drop an album June 18, implemented an unique marketing technique of his own in recent weeks. Could this be Cole’s answer back?

Location information and additional instructions can be found on the following pages. Get an advanced look at the tracklist for Born Sinner here.

