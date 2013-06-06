Drake Can Really Wake Up In A New Bugatti [PHOTO]

Most rappers are faking it ’til they make it. Don’t put Drake in that category, though. Reportedly, the Toronto rapper recently a copped a Bugatti.

The “Started From The Bottom” rapper was spotted out in his native land with his new, ridiculously pricey exotic whip. In case you are wondering, a Bugatti Veyron costs a cool $2.5 million. If you’re trying to just lease one, that’ll cost you about $24,000 a month. In fact, just maintaining your Bugatti would cost you about about $300,000 a year.

Sleep on that.

Drake’s new album, Nothing Was The Same, is in stores sometime this summer. Check out flicks of Drizzy and his Bugatti on the flip.

—

Photo: Victor Agua, Celebrity Car Blog, Instagram

