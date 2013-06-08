Big Sean Calls Eminem Collab A “Detroit Classic” [VIDEO]

Big Sean managed to heighten anticipation for his sophomore album, Hall Of Fame, after posting a photo of he and Eminem in the studio some time in April. Yesterday, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper sheds some extra light on his experience working with the Detroit MC with MTV.

Sean Don ensured that the track he and Eminem cooked up is a “Detroit classic.” However, he explained that he is still discussing whether the song will appear on Hall Of Fame or Slim Shady’s forthcoming LP.

“We talked for a few hours before we even worked on music. I was telling him my stories about how we were performing all around downtown Detroit and [it turned out that] he was performing in the same places,” Sean said.

He added, ” It was funny because every story I told him about how I lost a lot of friends, relationships and girls…and [how I’ve] made new friends, he was like, ‘Man, it’s crazy, because every story you telling me, I got the exact same story just in a different way.'”

We’re sure fans just want to hear the song. Where it lands is of no consequence. Expect a new single from the “Switch Up” spitter June 19. See the full interview below.

Photo: MTV