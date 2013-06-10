Kanye West Shoots American Psycho Themed Music Video

Kanye West isn’t promoting his new album, Yeezus, in traditional ways, but he’s still marketing it as much as he can. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper reportedly shot an American Psycho themed video this past weekend for one of the project’s songs.

With his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, about to give birth to their first child, Kanye West has just one thing on his mind — publicity for his new album. Amidst birthday celebrations and a performance at the Governors Ball this weekend, In Touch can reveal that Kanye was hard at work shooting what he hopes will become a viral video to promote his new album, Yeezus, due out on June 18. The theme of the video is none other than the family friendly motif of American Psycho. “Kanye spent the weekend shooting an American Psycho-inspired video in Brooklyn with Scott Disick and Jonathan Cheban,” an insider tells In Touch. “Jonathan actually gets killed in the end.” The video, which was shot at Brooklyn Fireproof soundstages, is supposed to be released later this week in anticipation of his new album. “Kanye wants the video to go viral and drum up more publicity for his album,” the insider reveals.

During his performance at the Governors Ball music festival in NYC this past weekend, Yeezy said he wasn’t tripping over album sales.

However, In Touch‘s sources say he is very much thinking about how his new album will do on the charts, saying, “Kanye is definitely on edge and nervous about how this album will sell. He won’t promote it the normal way, and he wants to create buzz with all these weird, secret demonstrations.”

Yeezus is in stores June 18. The video for “New Slaves,” which he has been projecting on the side of building worldwide, has yet to make it onto YouTube.

