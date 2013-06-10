DJ Khaled Announces Release Date For Suffering From Success [VIDEO]

“No New Friends” was only phase one of the roll out for DJ Khaled‘s forthcoming album, Suffering From Success. Just a day after debuting the 90s-inspired visual for the star-studded track, the We the Best CEO announces the release date for his seventh studio album.

Khaled sat with Rob Markman of MTV and provided a few of his patented energetic responses before announcing that the project will drop September 24. “‘No New Friends’ top ten right now,” he said. “That’s going to be number one any second, ’bout to be gold any minute, [and] ’bout to be platinum any week. I’m just telling you facts.”

He added, “I feel like that’s the right time because I want to give you another record before the album drops, and some gifts. The title alone should tell you how powerful the album is.”

It will be interesting to see what Khaled has in store this time around. If anything, you can bet that things will be entertaining. See footage from the brief interview below.

Photo: MTV