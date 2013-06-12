Complete Awesomeness: Top 10 Quotes From Kanye West’s New York Times Interview [PHOTOS]

In Hip-Hop, there is no more polarizing figure than Kanye West. Despite being famous, or infamous, for not speaking to press, Yeezy recently sat down with the New York Times for an interview. The result was plethora of enlightening and entertaining—and very Kanye West-like—quotables.

Before getting to the Q&A, writer Jon Caramanica detailed the the completion of West’s forthcoming Yeezus album, out June 18. It all went down at the Shangri-La Studio in Malibu, Calif. and Rick Rubin added his magic touch to the mix. The Def Jam Records co-founder helped mold, by reduction, what the G.O.O.D. Music rapper/producer came to the table with, improving on the music already on hand.

As for West’s infamous ego, he still brings that, too. During the sit down he compared himself to Michael Jordan and Steve Jobs. But are you really surprised? Also, the context of each comparison made sense.

Peep the latest, greatest and increasingly rarer Kanye-isms in the following pages.

