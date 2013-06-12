Kanye West – Yeezus Tracklist [PHOTO]

The tracklist for Kanye West‘s highly anticipated new album, Yeezus, has finally been revealed. Before you say anything; it’s all about quality over quantity, okay?

Yeezy’s album clocks in at a mere 10 songs. All the previous tunes we have heard so far, whether in full (“I Am A God,” “Black Skinhead,” “New Slaves”) or via a snippet (“Bound,” “On Site”), are all accounted for. The flyer posted over at Idolator only has the songs, but according to 2DopeBoyz, a retailer posted the features, too. If they hold true, some of the notable guests include Chicago rappers Chief Keef and King L (someone tell the former the song he is on is called “Hold My Liquor”) as well as Frank Ocean and Travi$ Scott.

Today has been Yeezy press day for good and bad reasons. While a New York Times interview was published with a collection of entertaining and enlightening quotes, a French Canadian model claimed the G.O.O.D. Music rapper cheater on his girlfriend Kim Kardashian with her. West has denied the latter.

Yeezus is in stores June 18. Check out the tracklist below and the flyer on the flip. Also, peep a teaser that Mr. West dropped that shows him rapping bars from “I Am A God” in the studio with the one and only Rick Rubin.

Yeezus tracklist

1. On Site

2. Black Skinhead

3. I Am A God f. God

4. New Slaves f. Frank Ocean

5. Hold My Liquor f. Chief Keef & Justin Vernon (of Bon Iver)

6. I’m In It

7. Blood On The Leaves

8. Guilt Trip f. Travi$ Scott

9. Send It Up (Feat. King L)

10. Bound f. Charlie Wilson

Photo: New York Times

