Jay-Z Teases Deal With Samsung, Announcement Coming During NBA Finals Game? [PHOTO]

Jay-Z is one for dramatic entrances. A couple of weeks ago news broke that Hova was about to sign a $20 million dollar deal with Samsung Mobile. Now a cryptic photo teases that some type of announcement regarding the relationship between Jigga’s brand and the electronics company will be made during this Sunday’s NBA Finals game between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs.

The photo features a gold Roc-a-fella chain (covering and a Samsung Galaxy phone. Jay-Z’s name is seen on the screen along with the instruction to “Tune in” and “Turn up the volume” this Sunday, June 16 at 9:15 pm. Since the game has a 8 pm tip off, this puts the Jay-Z/Samsung reveal sometime in the second quarter…maybe?

Worth noting is that LeBron James is already a Samsung celebrity endorser. it is also rumored that the “Hola Hovito” rapper’s deal with Samsung will include a music streaming servies that will heavily involve Roc Nation’s roster. Unless more details are shared in the interim, we’ll find out what exactly the big announcement, or commercial, is on Sunday night.

Photo: Samsung/Roc Nation

