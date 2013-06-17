Jay-Z Announces New Magna Carta Holy Grail Album, The Internets Reacts

Nowadays, any major Jay-Z announcement is an event. Such is the case with the reveal of the Brooklyn native’s forthcoming 12th album, Magna Carta Holy Grail.

The title along means this isn’t going to be a throwaway album. The announcement, via a savvy Samsung commercial, also set up the project’s mystique. In the spot, Jay-Z is in a studio with production talent that is often referred to as “genius”; Rick Rubin, Pharrell Williams, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Landing anyone of these guys would be a coup for most artists.

It’s not like Jigga hasn’t don it before (all four contributed to The Black Album, for example), but to see them all in one room collaborating, with Hova steering the ship, was exciting even if you’re not a fan.

Needless to say, the Internets went nuts before the commercial was even finished. Check out some of the more interesting reactions in the following pages.

