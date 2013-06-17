Jay-Z Tweeted 5 Times Today, Keep Calm [PHOTOS]

Even Jay-Z must be caught up in the excitement of the forthcoming release of his 12th album, Magna Carta Holy Grail. The rapper/mogul went on an extended Twitter rant today that lasted an impressive five messages.

Considering that Hova keeps the tweeting to a relative minimum, this was an important occurrence on the Internets. The “Already Home” rapper set things off with a message alluding to reports that Samsung already purchased a million copies of his album to give away via the “Magna Carta” app on their phones. He also threw in some Roman numerals to keep things interesting. “If 1 Million records gets SOLD and billboard doesnt report it, did it happen? Ha. #newrules #magnacartaholygrail Platinum!!! VII IV XIII,” he tweeted.

For those unable to keep up, the Roman numbers translate to 7-14-13, aka the date (July 4, 2013) the album will be available to Samsung Galaxy users. Hova then dropped messages using his #newrules hashtag and bigging up buddies (J. Cole, Wale and Kanye West) that are also dropping LPs shortly.

Peeps Jigga’s tweets (it was six today, if you want to get technical) in the following pages. He allegedly won’t be dropping new messages anytime soon.

