Juicy J ft. The Weeknd – “One Of Those Nights” [VIDEO]

A wild night in a local bar turns deadly in Juicy J‘s new video for “One Of Those Nights,” featuring The Weeknd.

The relatively laid back song sets the stage for the visual that involves an armed robber interrupting the drinking and smoking. We could totally picture The Weeknd responding to a gun in his face by getting his emo croon on, too. The moral of the story played out here, Juicy J will have your back if ish goes down, as long as you can distract the gunman by acting all weird.

The Taylor Gang and Three 6 Mafia rapper recently dropped a single called “Bounce It,” featuring Trey Songz and Wale, if you’re looking for something a little trippier.

Despite being a veteran in the game, Juicy J’s solo debut, Stay Trippy, is due out later this year via Kemosabe/Columbia. Watch the video for “One Of Those Nights” below.

Photo: Vevo