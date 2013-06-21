J. Cole & Drake Buy Every Born Sinner Album In Best Buy [VIDEO]

This is what friends are for. After ripping the stage at Irving Plaza in New York City, J. Cole and Drake headed to the Best Buy in Union Square to check out Born Sinner.

That wasn’t a figure of speech. Drizzy actually purchased each copy of Cole’s sophomore effort off of the shelves.

The look on the faces of unsuspecting fans were priceless, as two of the best MCs currently doing it casually walked through the electronics store with cameras in tow. While there, the two took the liberty to make a few obscure album purchases as well. We spotted Sade’s 1994 compilation LP, The Best of Sade, for starters.

With the YMCMB rapper set to drop his third studio project, Nothing Was The Same, some time this summer, we wonder is Cole will reciprocate. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Fans can give their best Aubrey impression by purchasing Born Sinner on iTunes.

See how everything went down in the footage below.

—

Photo: YouTube