Jay-Z & Samsung’s “4 More” Magna Carta Holy Grail Ad [VIDEO]

During last night’s epic NBA Finals game 7, Samsung and Jay-Z dropped another commercial toting the “Magna Carta” app and Hova’s Magna Carta Holy Grail album.

Titled “4 More,” the clip is much shorter than the first visual, clocking in at about 30 seconds. “We should make like four more this week since we got time,” says Jay-Z. I’m ready now. Before it was just like the warm up. ”

In this spot, Timbaland is the only producer on hand, and he looks quite proud of the track he cooked up. The Magna Carta app will be available starting June 24, and will grant Samsung Galaxy users (well, the first one million to download the app) the ability to listen to Jigga’s new album on July 4.

Watch the Jay-Z and Samsung’s “4 More” commercial below.

—

Photo: YouTube