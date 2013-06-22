Drake ft. J. Cole – “Jodeci” Freestyle [LISTEN]

So you thought summer 2013 would on go without a proper Drake sighting? Picture that. This morning alone we received four new heaters from the Toronto native. On one the Canadian rhymer raps alongside longtime cohort J. Cole on the “Jodeci” freestyle.

Don’t expect a reprise of the pair’s prior collaboration “In The Morning.” This track features Drizzy and Jermaine self-actualizing their impending “new legend” status.

The latter’s reference to his Philly “Dollar & A Dream” tour –which happened last night– also infers that this is a fresh recording.

Hey, we told you these two would rap many of your old favorites out of house and home. Here is the proof.

Nothing Was The Same releases September 17. Lend an ear to the “Jodeci” freestyle below.

Photo: YouTube