Kanye West Proposes To Kim Kardashian, To Marry In September

Looks like Kanye West is trying to make an honest woman out of Kim Kardashian. Reports says Yeezy proposed a few days after the birth of the couple’s baby daughter, North West.

The Sun in the UK reports:

The reality star has accepted his proposal and the pair are planning a wedding in Paris this September. Kanye, 36, has not yet sealed the deal with an engagement ring, but he has splashed out £500,000 on a rare black and tiger-stripe diamond ring. The rap star gave Kim, 32, the “push present” — a growing phenomenon in the US — to mark the occasion of the birth of daughter North. The couple were holed up in Cedars Sinai Hospital in Beverly Hills, California, for four days this week and spent more than £100,000 on medical bills and accommodation. They have since left for a secret location to start their new life with their child.

If Yeezy spent that much dough on what amounts to a promise ring, the actual engagement ring should cost enough to feed a small nation.

