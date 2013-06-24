Asher Roth – “Pop Radio” & “Pearly Gates” [LISTEN]

Asher Roth provides a two-for-one special on his latest The Greenhouse Effect Vol. 2 drop. The first half of the track features an original song called “Pop Radio,” while the beat switches on the latter half to Mobb Deep and 50 Cent’s Exile-produced heater “Pearly Gates.”

No production was spared in Roth’s verbal massacre. Expect The Greenhouse Effect Vol. 2 to release in its entirety tomorrow, June 25. The mixtape will be hosted by DJ Don Cannon and DJ Drama. Hear “Pop Radio”/”Pearly Gates.”

—

Photo: YouTube