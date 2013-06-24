CLOSE
Home > Asher Roth

Asher Roth – “Pop Radio” & “Pearly Gates” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Asher Roth provides a two-for-one special on his latest The Greenhouse Effect Vol. 2 drop. The first half of the track features an original song called “Pop Radio,” while the beat switches on the latter half to Mobb Deep and 50 Cent’s Exile-produced heater “Pearly Gates.”

No production was spared in Roth’s verbal massacre. Expect The Greenhouse Effect Vol. 2 to release in its entirety tomorrow, June 25. The mixtape will be hosted by DJ Don Cannon and DJ Drama. Hear “Pop Radio”/”Pearly Gates.”

Photo: YouTube

dj don cannon , dj drama , listen , The Greenhouse Effect Vol. 2

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close