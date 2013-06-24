Kendrick Lamar Speaks On Meeting Eminem [VIDEO]

A few weeks ago, a photo of Kendrick Lamar and Eminem in the studio hit the Internets. Soon after, the mere possibility of what their encounter could have produced sent fans over the edge. Today, the Compton wordsmith gave a better idea of how this meeting all went down in an interview with MTV.

“That was me actually meeting and greeting,” Kendrick said. “That was my first time really chopping it up with him, getting to ask all of the questions I wanted to ask, because as a fan first, I’ve been listening to him for years.”

Kendrick recalled speaking on how to stay true to the craft with the Shady Records CEO. He continued, “He gave me straight forward answers and really just gave me the game on how to stay creative as possible.”

According to “The Recipe” rhymer, the Detroit legend also provided his thoughts on his critically acclaimed debut, good kid, m.A.A.d. city — which Em said was a daring move for a newcomer.

Unfortunately, no new material came out of their rendezvous, or so the TDE member says. Kendrick does hope to hop in the lab with one of his idols soon, though.

See the full interview below.

—

Photo: MTV