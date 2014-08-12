Foresight Drizzy: 13 Songs Drake Made Hotter [Listen]

Drake gave the look, the verse, and even the hook to a list of up and comping rappers since he’s reached superstar status. Not to say that the Toronto rapper has birthed any artist’s career per se, but he’s undoubtedly created a platform and heightened the fan bases of a lucky few.

Drake’s knack for laying verses on tracks on the cusp of blowing up is well documented. Take his show out appearance on Migos’ breakout hit “Versace” back in summer 2013 or today’s surprising remix of ILOVEMAKONNEN’s “Tuesday,” for instance.

To put it simply, Drizzy stays abreast of the songs moving culture at all times, which more often than not results in a win for himself and the recipient in the end.

Adding flair to established records and using his star power to put the right eyes on unknown/bubbling artist is all a part of Drake’s forte. Hit the jump to peep a list of his best 13 impromptu remixes below.

