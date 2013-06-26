Jay-Z Planning Surprise Times Square Concert

With a new album on the way, Jay-Z has plenty of ambitious promotional and marketing tricks up his sleeve. The rapper/mogul is planning a surprise concert near Times Square in New York City on July 8.

Well, it’s not such a surprise anymore as the New York Post has spilled some details on Hova’s plans. The Brooklyn rapper hopes to hold the concert atop the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater (where the Late Show with David Letterman is taped), which is located on Broadway between 53rd and 54th Street in Manhattan.

Jay-Z had a similar idea for a show with Eminem a few years ago, but the city didn’t provide the necessary permits citing safety concerns. Instead, he and Eminem performed on the same building’s roof. But when has Jigga really taken no for an answer?

“If he gets permission from the mayor’s office, it’s going to be off the hook,” a source in law-enforcement told the Post. “They’ll have to shut down Broadway around the Letterman building. They’ll have to have a strong police presence. It’s going to be chaos with so many fans.”

Nevertheless, it seems like it will go down this year.

“It is close. There are a lot of logistical concerns,” said a source of the plan to shut down part of Times Square to make the concert happen.

Jay-Z’s new album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, is due out July 4, when it will be made available to the first million Samsung Galaxy users that downloaded the “Magna Carta” app.

