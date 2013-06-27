Bow Wow – “When I First Met Her” [LISTEN]

Yes, besides his duties as one of BET’s 106 & Park‘s hosts, Bow Wow still raps. The YMCMB rapper drops a new tune called “When I First Met Her.”

The song’s topic involves Bow Wow getting with a chick and boosting her stature, but then she unfortunately becomes the neighborhood bicycle. “When I first met her she was nothing like this, introduced her to the game, girl I made you that b-tch,” goes the song’s refrain.

Ladies, don’t waste Bow Wow’s time. Mind you, this is the same guy seen kicking it with Superhead. No judgement, though.

The song’s bubbly but subdued instrumental was produced by Ham Squad. No word on when, or if ever, Bow Wow will be dropping his new album. Back in March, he did drop a mixtape called Greenlight 5.

Listen to “When I First Met Her” below.

[Spotted at HHNM]

Photo: BET