CLOSE
Home > Big K.R.I.T.

Big K.R.I.T. ft. Boston George – “Faded” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Any Big K.R.I.T. sighting is appreciated. Thank Boston George for dropping this unreleased jam called “Faded.”

The King Remembered In Time handled the production. Like always, hypnotic synth chords and complimentary drums are the Mississippi rhymer’s calling cards on the track.

K.R.I.T. also provides a smooth chorus that chants “I said I can’t be faded/Super clean, old school candy painted/I said I’m ghetto famous/ On the scene all these squares hating, ’cause I can’t be faded.”

The mellow groove is definitely a song to ride out to, but it sounds a bit dated. Fortunately, K.R.I.T. has released new material in recent weeks. One standout is “King Part 3,” which utilize’s Nas’s No I.D.-produced heater “Stay.”

Be sure to check that out and the Def Jam artist’s highly slept on mixtape, King Remembered In Time. Hear “Faded” below.

BIG-K.R.I.T.-–-FADED-FEAT.-BOSTON-GEORGE

Photo: Complex

"Faded" , Big K.R.I.T. , boston george , listen

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close