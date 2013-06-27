Big K.R.I.T. ft. Boston George – “Faded” [LISTEN]

Any Big K.R.I.T. sighting is appreciated. Thank Boston George for dropping this unreleased jam called “Faded.”

The King Remembered In Time handled the production. Like always, hypnotic synth chords and complimentary drums are the Mississippi rhymer’s calling cards on the track.

K.R.I.T. also provides a smooth chorus that chants “I said I can’t be faded/Super clean, old school candy painted/I said I’m ghetto famous/ On the scene all these squares hating, ’cause I can’t be faded.”

The mellow groove is definitely a song to ride out to, but it sounds a bit dated. Fortunately, K.R.I.T. has released new material in recent weeks. One standout is “King Part 3,” which utilize’s Nas’s No I.D.-produced heater “Stay.”

Be sure to check that out and the Def Jam artist’s highly slept on mixtape, King Remembered In Time. Hear “Faded” below.

—

Photo: Complex