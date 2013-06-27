Big Boi ft. Sleepy Brown – “The Thickets” [VIDEO]

An unfortunate knee injury may have thwarted Big Boi‘s “Shoes For Running” tour, but it hasn’t stopped him from further promoting his Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors LP. Today, he returns with a visual for track 2 from the project, “The Thickets.”

With a little assistance from Dungeon Family brethren Sleepy Brown, Daddy Fat Sax coasts across Georgia’s beautiful Tybee Island with crutches in tow. Don’t expect much movement from the Outkast rhymer, considering his bum leg and all.

If you didn’t know, Big Boi injured his knee during at the Summer Camp Fest in Chillicothe, Ill on May 26. Due to a six week recovery period, the “In The A” rapper had to reschedule his “Shoes For Running” tour. See the new dates here.

Watch the treatment for “The Thickets” below.

Photo: YouTube