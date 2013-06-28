Jay-Z Buys Basquiat Painting From Swizz Beatz [PHOTO]

Both Jay-Z and Swizz Beatz are fans of late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, with both having his work in their private collections. Yesterday, Swizzy revealed that the Roc Nation Sports founder purchased a painting of Baquiat from him, and he planned to donate the proceeds to charity.

It wasn’t one of Basquiat’s own pieces, though. It is a work that features a photograph of the renowned artist in the middle, with its canvas actually being the hood of a Mercedes-Benz. “Look who purchased my Basquiat on Benz Hood 2day… what a honor and Blessing I’m so grateful for the support! July 4 its Showtime…ART LIFE!!! I will use proceeds to continue helping kids in need,” was the caption of a photo Swizz shared on Instagram of him and Jay-Z standing next to the artwork.

For those of you who may be indifferent to the art world, Swizz also shared a video on Instagram of him and the LOX (Styles P, Sheek Louch and Jadakiss) assuring that their album is on the way. Now that, is good news, too.

Check out the full flick on the flip. Hova with the shell toes.

