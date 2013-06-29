“Black Skinhead” To Be First Yeezus Single

Yeezus was an album marked by ambiguity and unprecedented promotional tactics. With the LP currently in stores, this all changes — perhaps as a result of a less than Kanye West-like performance on the charts — with reports from Billboard’s The Juice saying “Black Skinhead” will be the project’s official single.

A clean version of the Rock-inspired track is currently being given to radio DJs. In addition, a proper visual is also in the works, Def Jam confirmed to Billboard.

The single and its accompanying treatment will release together July 4.

If you didn’t know, that is the same day Jay-Z will debut his 12th studio album Magna Carta Holy Grail to one million Samsung Galaxy users via the “Magna Carta” app on Google Play.

Some may be vexed about why the G.O.O.D. Music creative selected “Black Skinhead” to represent Yeezus, but remember this is Kanye West we’re talking about. When has his name ever been synonymous with conventional?

Photo: The New York Times