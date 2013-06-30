Ace Hood ft. Lil Wayne – “We Outchea” [VIDEO]

Ace Hood drops a video for “We Outchea,” featuring Lil Wayne, from his forthcoming Trials & Tribulations album.

We saw the behind the scenes photos, and the visual follows suit with Lee On The Beats produced record playing the backdrop for some street f-ckery that includes using shotguns to liberate a driver of his Mercedes-Benz and the robbery of a stash house. Cameos from DJ Khaled and Birdman, of course.

The questionable rap line of the months goes to Lil Wayne who raps, “I fucked a b-tch with a broom stick, the same broom that I didn’t clean my room with.” Say what now?

Ace Hood’s Trials & Tribulations is in stores July 16. Watch the Colin Tilley-directed video for “We Outchea” below.

—

Photo: YouTube