Lil Scrappy Hasn’t Puffed Kush In 30 Days, To Mentor Teens

Is Lil Scrappy a reformed weed head? That’s what his stint in rehab for his kush addiction seems to have done as he has now reportedly gone 30 days without puffing any green.

TMZ reports:

We broke the story … The “Love & Hip Hop: ATL” star voluntarily checked himself into rehab on May 30th — after failing a court-ordered drug test. He copped to the fact he was addicted to ganja and wanted help.

Lil Scrappy’s lawyer Mawuli Mel Davis tells TMZ … Scrappy was able to kick his nasty habit and the rapper was released at 12:01 AM Saturday, practically a new man. He explains, “Scrappy has had time to reflect, read, and write. He is now drug and alcohol free.”

To pass on his newfound wisdom, we’re told Scrappy will start mentoring teens next week — speaking to them about what he’s gone through and how to keep their noses clean. Maybe a little too soon, but …

FYI — Scrappy — who’s currently on probation — better stay straight, because he must submit to random drug tests. Whatever it takes, right?