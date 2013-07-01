A$AP Rocky Slaps Female Fan At Concert [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky has some explaining to do. Footage from a recent performance in Sydney, Australia on Friday, June 29, appears to show the Harlem rapper slapping a female fan. There is also footage, from the same show, of A$AP punching a fan that tried to take his hat after a stage dive.

NEWS.COM.AU reports:

SHOCKING footage has emerged of American rapper A$AP Rocky allegedly attacking his fans including slapping a female across the face during his sold out all ages concert at the Hordern Pavilion on Friday night. The Harlem rapper is filmed on YouTube appearing to lash out at the female fan as he is mobbed while walking through the crowd flanked by security following his performance. Excited concert-goers are seen reaching out touching the rapper and patting his head when he he appears to take exception to the female fan above trying to get his attention by pretending to take his hat.

Reportedly earlier at the same concert, the “Goldie” rapper punched a fan that got too close after he dove off the stage.

A$AP Rocky was in Los Angeles yesterday, performing at the annual BET Awards were he also won the Best Collaboration award for his single “F-ckin’ Problems.”

If the fan decides to press charges, he’ll have some international problems, too. This story is developing.

Peep footage of the slap below.

—

Photo: YouTube