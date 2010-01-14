Big Boi Sets Release Date For New Album

Big Boi, ½ of the legendary Outkast, is finally confirming a release date for his forthcoming solo album Sir Lucious Leftfoot: The Son of Chico Dusty.

As previously reported Big Boi released his first single “For Your Sorrows” featuring George Clinton and Too Short via a live Ustream chat.

Following that he dropped his current banger Shine Blockas featuring Gucci Mane.

Now with two singles in rotation, Leftfoot is finally letting us in on when the project will hit stores.

The news of the album’s forthcoming debut came through Big Boi’s @TheRealBigBoi Twitter page when he posted a tweet to The Smoking Section saying,

“What it do homie, I just got the release date last week, Sir Lucious Left Foot will be dropping on March 23 2010. Fa sho fa sho !!!



Big recently spoke with HipHopWired about the new project calling it “dope” and promising to bring back the lyricism Atlanta’s been missing.

“The album is done, the solo album. We just getting the right set up for it….the album is in the can, done. Bringing Atlanta lyricism to the top has always been one of our missions and I’m still coming with them rhymes and saying something too. Believe me, it’s straight dope. I take pride in the lyrics as well as the beats and stuff so when ya’ll hear it, ya’ll gone love it, believe that.”



Big also mentioned that a new Outkast album may be in the works since his partner in crime Andre 3000 recently spent some time in the studio.

“Dre is in the studio working on his and we also have started working on the new Outkast album.”



Be on the lookout for Sir Lucious LeftFoot :The Son of Chico Dusty when it hits stores March 23.