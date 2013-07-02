The Game ft. Rick Ross & 2 Chainz – “Ali Bomaye” [VIDEO]

The Game returns with a long awaited visual for his Jesus Piece track “Ali Bomaye.” Like much of his fifth studio LP, the West Coast native receives some help from a few brothers in rhyme on this one.

Rick Ross and 2 Chainz make the cypher complete over absolutely haunting production by Black Metaphor. The Game stuck to his Los Angeles stomping grounds in the treatment, which has a very dark feel. The video’s use of green screen also gives it a cartoon-like feel at times.

Aside from that, all of the usual rapper accoutrements can be seen here. That comes complete with eye candy and exotic whips.

Chris Brown, French Montana, and DJ Khaled make cameo appearances.

The Game’s Jesus Piece is available on iTunes. See the rapping trio kick flows in “Ali Bomaye” below.

—

Photo: YouTube