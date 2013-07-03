Jay-Z’s Times Square Concert Cancelled

Even Jay-Z can experience the occasional setback. The concert the “Otis” rapper had planned to take place on the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater near Times Square early next week has reportedly been cancelled over safety concerns.

Jay-Z’s not so surprise show was scheduled for Monday, July 8, just a day before his new album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, will be available to those who did not get a copy via their Samsung Galaxy phone. However, the New York Post reports that the permits Hova obtained to have the concert have been rescinded.

“The mayor’s office approved it, and then just like that, it got denied,” a police source told the Post.

Although representatives for Jay-Z, the Late Night with David Letterman Show, the City of New York and the NYPD were supposed to meet yesterday to discuss Monday’s plans, the meeting was cancelled. So far the reasoning behind the concert’s cancellation is pure speculation.

A source thinks that the July 4 weekend was a cause for concern, with terrorism being thrown into the mix. Also, since the once secret show was now public knowledge, the amount of people occupying such a small stretch of Broadway between 54th and 53rd street would have been uncontrollable.

In 2010 when Jay-Z first attempted to perform atop the Ed Sullivan Theater’s marquee with Eminem, he was forced to perform on the building’s roof after the requested permit was denied.

Monday is still five days away, so we wouldn’t count Jay-Z out just yet.

Photo: YouTube