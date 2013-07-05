The Roots, J. Cole, & More Rock The July 4th Celebration In Philly [VIDEO]

Yesterday was the fourth of July, meaning tons of music lovers gathered in Philadelphia for the annual concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway. This year’s celebration featured star studded guests from all genres of music, including John Mayer, Jill Scott, Hunter Hayes, Ne-Yo, The Roots, and J. Cole.

With thousands in attendance, each performer was given a brief set prior to the ceremonial fireworks that conclude the show.

The Born Sinner MC made the best of his time by giving live renditions of three crowd-rocking tracks: “Work Out,” “Crooked Smile,” and “Power Trip.” He was also backed by the legendary Roots crew.

See footage from Cole’s performance below. And if you care to see the entire show, check this link courtesy of VH1. There you’ll also find exclusive interviews where the Roc Nation artist discusses #newrules, Trinidad Jame$ and more.

Photo: VH1